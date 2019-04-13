Man charged with several armed robberies, sexual abuse

A man has been charged with several felonies after police identified him as the suspect in a series of armed robberies on the Near West Side.

Deangelo Suggs, 28, was charged with five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and one count of attempted vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

About 2:10 p.m. Friday, officers chased after Suggs in the 2400 block of West Gladys Avenue after he fled a street stop, police said. After placing him into custody, they learned that Suggs was the alleged offender in three armed robberies that occurred in March on the Near West Side.

The incidents occurred:

March 27 in the 1100 block of West Harrison Street;

March 21 in the 1000 block of West Van Buren Street; and

March 1 in the 200 block of South Bell Avenue.

In the March 1 robbery, Suggs allegedly held a gun towards a female victim’s head, ordered her to give him her car keys and sexually abused her.

Suggs is due in bond court Saturday.