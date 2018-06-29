Man charged with sexual abuse, assault of 2 girls at NW Side home they shared

Bail was set at $100,000 Friday for a man accused of sexually abusing two girls at a Kelvin Park neighborhood home where he previously lived.

Luis Vasquez, 31, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, both felonies, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The abuse happened between October 2016 and October 2017 for one of the girls and between August 2017 and May 2018 for the other, prosecutors said in court Friday. The girls were 6 and 9 years old at the time of their abuse. Vasquez rented a room in the home of one of the girls from her parents. The other girl’s mother rented a separate room at the house.

Vasquez currently lives in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to his arrest report. Prosecutors said a court protection order currently bars him from having any contact with the victims.

Both girls reported the abuse and Vasquez was taken into custody Thursday, according to prosecutors. In one case, Vasquez penetrated the 6-year-old girl with his penis. In another, he covered her with a blanket and made her touch his penis. He also masturbated in front of her.

Prosecutors detailed similar incidents of abuse for the older girl, including masturbating in front of her and trying to pull down her pants while she was sleeping.

Vasquez is a Guatemalan citizen who has lived in the United States the last 14 years, the attorney representing him said. He did not want the Guatemalan Consulate notified of his arrest.

Judge Michael Clancy set Vasquez’s bail at $100,000 and ordered him to submit to electronic monitoring if he posts bond. Vasquez was additionally ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and/or witnesses in the case.

His next court date was set for July 19.