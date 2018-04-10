Man charged with sexual abuse, soliciting 2 teen girls near Lane Tech H.S.

A man has been charged with soliciting two 15-year-old girls for sex last month and forcing one of them to touch his exposed genitals at a McDonald’s near Lane Technical College Prep High School on the North Side.

Miguel Angel Morales, 27, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of indecent solicitation in connection with the March 14 incident, according to Chicago Police.

About 7 a.m., the two girls were at the McDonald’s at 2608 W. Addison, where they were getting something to drink before school, Cook County prosecutors said.

One of the girls was 10 cents short of being able to order her drink, and Morales, who was sitting at a nearby table, gave her $5 to purchase it, prosecutors said. While the girl went to purchase the drink, Morales moved to the booth the girls were sharing.

Morales asked the girls how old they were and was told they were both 15. During his conversation with them, he made lewd remarks about their bodies, grabbed one of them on the buttocks and offered them $20 to perform a sex act, prosecutors. When they refused, he encouraged them to skip their classes, go to a hotel with him to get high and have sex for $200.

When one of the girls left to go to the bathroom, Morales exposed himself to the other girl, grabbed her hand and forced her to touch his genitals, prosecutors said. When her friend returned, she told him she would call police if he did not leave them alone. Morales moved from the table and they left the restaurant.

When they got to school, they reported the incident to a security guard and police were called, prosecutors said. Their meeting was captured on video surveillance at the restaurant and Morales was identified by both girls, who also gave recorded statements.

Police records show Morales, who lives in the West Town neighborhood, was taken into custody Monday in the 1700 block of West Chicago Avenue. While being interviewed, Morales complained of anxiety and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Morales did not appear in court Tuesday afternoon for his bail hearing because he was hospitalized for severe alcohol withdrawal, a police officer testified.

Morales’ court-appointed attorney argued that he had no previous criminal convictions and that the video surveillance at the McDonald’s did not record audio of their conversation.

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. said he found the allegations against Morales “chilling on a whole bunch of levels,” and ordered him held without bail.

Morales’ next court date was scheduled for April 17.