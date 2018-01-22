Man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in Brainerd

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl Friday in the South Side Brainerd neighborhood.

Raymond Lewis, 46, was arrested about 11:40 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of South Justine after he was identified as the suspect in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, according to Chicago Police.

Lewis, who lives in the same neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault by force, police said.

He is being held at the Cook County Jail without bond and was scheduled to appear in court again Monday, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.