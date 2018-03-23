Man charged with sexually assaulting girls in Lockport Township

A southwest suburban man has been charged with sexually assaulting two girls in his neighborhood in Lockport Township.

George M. Guzlas Jr., 50, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were called on March 8 to a home in Lockport Township, the sheriff’s office said. A man told police he’d just learned that his two daughters were sexually assaulted multiple times by Guzlas, who lives nearby, about three years earlier.

One of the girls was between 10 and 11 years old at the time of the assaults, while the other was between 7 and 11, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives served a search warrant at Guzlas’ home Thursday and brought him in for questioning, the sheriff’s office said. He was ultimately charged and was being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a bond hearing Friday afternoon.