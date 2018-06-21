Man charged with sexually assaulting, robbing woman at gunpoint in Fernwood

Surveillance photos of a man wanted for sexually assaulting and robbing a woman at gunpoint June 9 in the 10100 block of South Parnell. | Chicago Police

A man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint earlier this month in the Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood has turned himself in.

Michael Eldridge, 18, was charged Thursday with aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated armed kidnapping and unlawful vehicular invasion, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

Eldridge turned himself in at the Morgan Park Police District, 1900 W. Monterey, about 8 p.m. Wednesday after he recognized himself in a community alert authorities had issued about the attack, police said.

About 11:20 p.m. on June 9, Eldridge entered the 21-year-old woman’s vehicle in the 10100 block of South Parnell and robbed her at gunpoint, police said. He then told her to drive to an alley, where he sexually assaulted her.

Eldridge, who lives in Roseland, was expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.