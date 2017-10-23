Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in East Side

A 22-year-old man has been charged with abducting and sexually assaulting a woman earlier this month in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Christian Origel abducted the 18-year-old woman about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 12 from the 10400 block of South Ewing Avenue, took her to a second location and sexually assaulted her, according to Chicago Police. The victim was then driven to the area near 106th Street and Ewing and let go.

Origel, of the Grand Crossing neighborhood, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody about 8:50 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 6900 block of South Stony Island, police said.

Origel was charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault with a weapon, police said. His court information was not immediately available.