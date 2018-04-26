Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Lake View apartment building

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman this month in the Lake View neighborhood.

About 9 p.m. on April 19, the 24-year-old woman was coming home when she noticed 29-year-old Terrence Wright outside her apartment’s courtyard in the 3900 block of North Fremont Street, Chicago Police said.

He followed her into the courtyard then into the hallway of her building, where he grabbed her from behind and started to choke her with both arms, police said. He sexually assaulted her and then ran away with her wallet and keys.

Wright is charged with a felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, police said. He was held with no bail at a bond hearing on Thursday.