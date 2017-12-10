Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Ukrainian Village

A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman more than a week ago in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the North Side.

Ricky Parkman, 53, faces felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was standing at a bus stop about 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the 2200 block of West Chicago Avenue when Parkman approached her, punched her in the face and took her cellphone, police said.

He then pulled her into a gangway across the street and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect from a surveillance video.

Parkman, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Iowa, police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.