Man charged with shooting 15-year-old boy riding CTA bus last month

A man was charged with shooting a 15-year-old boy last month as he rode a CTA bus in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Carlos Montanez, 23, of Bridgeview, was taken into custody Friday and charged with a felony count of aggravated battery involving discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago Police.

About 1:10 p.m. May 2, the boy was riding a southbound No. 94 South California bus in the 6200 block of South California when a bullet came through a window and struck him in his head, police said. He was not believed to be the target of the shooting.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, but his condition was later upgraded to good, police said.

Montanez was set to appear in bond court on Saturday, according to police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.