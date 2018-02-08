Man charged with shooting accomplice to death during NW Side home invasion

Police investigate an attempted home invasion that left one suspect dead and one on the run in the 2400 block of West Eastwood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man has been charged with a home invasion last week that ended with him fatally shooting his accomplice on the Northwest Side.

Slobodan Pesovic, 31, was charged Thursday with felony counts of home invasion involving the discharge of a firearm and murder while committing another forcible felony, according to Chicago Police.

The home invasion happened about 9:50 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 2400 block of West Eastwood, in Ravenswood just south of Lincoln Square, police said.

“They knew that the homeowner owned a business and for whatever reason they assumed he had a large amount of cash and that’s why he was targeted,” Chicago Police Commander Marc Buslik said the morning after the shooting.

Luis Antonio Morales, 43, knocked on the front door of the home, and the homeowner who answered tried to shut the door when he didn’t recognize him, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Morales forced his way into the vestibule of the home and grabbed at a gold chain on the homeowner’s neck.

The homeowner called out to his adult son, who was upstairs, for help. When the son came downstairs a struggle ensued, Buslik said.

Pesovic, who was standing on the porch, then fired two shots, striking Morales in the head and shoulder, authorities said. Morales, who lived in Melrose Park, was dead at the scene.

An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one inside the home was injured, police said.

Pesovic, who lives in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was expected to appear in bond court on Friday, police said.