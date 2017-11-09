Man charged with shooting at security guard in Armour Square

A South Side man is facing felony charges for allegedly shooting at a security guard Wednesday in the Armour Square neighborhood.

About 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, 30-year-old Maurice M. Strickland Jr. of the Park Manor neighborhood threatened the 41-year-old security guard in the 2200 block of South Stewart, according to Chicago Police.

Strickland pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the guard, but she was not injured, police said.

Strickland was taken into custody a short time later and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Stickland was charged Thursday with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, police said. He was also charged with misdemeanors for criminal trespassing to state land and having a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Strickland was expected to appear in court Friday for a bond hearing.