Man charged with shooting bicyclist on Far South Side

Daveon Moon, 23, was charged with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of East 130th Place. | Google

A man was charged with a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Chicago’s Far South Side.

Daveon Moon, 23, of the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police. He also faces a misdemeanor count of trespass to property.

A 21-year-old man was riding a bike about 2:10 p.m. in the 700 block of East 130th Place when Moon shot him in his leg, police said. The man was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

Moon was taken into custody after the shooting and was later charged, police said.

He is being held without bond at Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was set for Monday.