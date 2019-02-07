Man charged with shooting cousin to death in University Village

A 27-year-old man charged with the fatal shooting of his cousin last year in University Village was denied bail Thursday.

Johnny Galloway walked up to the driver’s side of a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of West 13th Street on April 30 near the Chicago Housing Authority’s Robert Brooks Homes and fired multiple times into the vehicle, Cook County prosecutors said in court.

Responding officers found 29-year-old Clarence Dabney dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of the vehicle about 1:50 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Prosecutors said the two men were cousins and the shooting was captured by video surveillance and a police POD camera.

The video showed a man, later identified as Galloway, approach the vehicle and fire into it, prosecutors said.

Galloway, who was wearing distinctive clothing, was also seen walking in the area, and investigators later learned Galloway lived in the housing complex, prosecutors said.

Galloway was identified as the shooter by six people who were shown the surveillance video, prosecutors said. All six had “familiarity” with Galloway, but their relationship to him was not provided during the hearing.

Additionally, two police officers who were assigned to the housing complex identified Galloway as the shooter based on their previous interactions with him, prosecutors said.

A motive for the shooting was not provided.

A public defender for Galloway said he has five children and was not working due to a disability.

Judge Sophia Atcherson denied Galloway bail. He is due in court again Feb. 27.