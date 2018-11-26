Man charged with shooting CPD officer in vest after Gresham traffic stop

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson speaks at a press briefing at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park on Nov. 19 after a CPD officer was shot in the vest following a traffic stop in Gresham. | Chicago police

A man has been charged with shooting a Chicago police officer in the vest during a shootout last week after a Gresham neighborhood traffic stop on the South Side.

Bryce Jones-Lanum, 22, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm and attempted murder, according to Chicago police.

Gresham District officers performed a traffic stop at 10:57 a.m. Nov. 19 near 87th and Ashland, according to a statement from Chicago police. Jones-Lanum ran away from the stop on foot and officers chased him.

“During the foot pursuit an armed encountered ensued resulting in an exchange of gunfire where the officer was struck in his body armor and the offender was struck in the upper body,” police said in a statement.

The shooting happened near 87th and Paulina, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. The officer was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where his condition was stabilized. He was expected to make a full recovery.

Jones-Lanum was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene.

He remained hospitalized in custody on Monday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. He was being held without bail and his next court date was scheduled for Nov. 28.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the use of force by police and all officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, police said.