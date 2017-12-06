Man charged with shooting daughter in Romeoville

A man has been charged with shooting his 31-year-old daughter Sunday night in southwest suburban Romeoville.

David Francis, 64, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Romeoville police.

Officers responded at 9:13 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Healy Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. The officers administered first aid and she was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, but her condition was not provided.

The woman’s father, identified as Francis, was subsequently taken into custody, police said.

Francis, who lives in the home, has been ordered held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $1 million bond, according to the Will County sheriff’s office. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Dec. 28.