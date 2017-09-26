Man charged with shooting in Fernwood

A man has been charged with shooting another man early Monday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Kermit Storey, 42, faces one felony count of aggravated battery, according to Chicago Police.

A 36-year-old man was in an argument at 2:43 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Wallace when Storey pulled out a handgun and shot him in the right leg, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Storey was arrested that night in the same block as where the shooting occurred after he was identified by a witness, police said.

His bail was set at $100,000 at a court appearance Tuesday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. He was scheduled back in court next Monday.