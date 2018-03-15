Man charged with shooting that shutdown Kennedy Expressway

A man was shot Sunday night on the Kennedy Expressway near Wilson Avenue. | Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times

A 34-year-old man has been charged with shooting a man on the Kennedy Expressway Sunday night, leaving the inbound lanes from the Edens closed for hours during an investigation.

Tayan E. Williams, of Zion, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Illinois State Police.

He was arrested Tuesday morning in Zion when police identified him as a suspect during a traffic stop, police said.

The shooting that shut down the expressway happened about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on the Kennedy near Montrose Avenue, police said.

Williams was driving a silver Buick when he pulled onto the left shoulder next to the victim’s car, rolled down his window, and fired shots, police said.

The 28-year-old man, who was driving, was struck multiple times in his face, shoulder, and hand, police said. Occupants of that vehicle, a 26-year-old woman and 7-year-old girl, were unharmed.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

An off-duty Chicago Police officer witnessed the shooting and called 911, police said. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the expressway.

Several lanes of traffic on I-94 were closed from about 9:15 p.m. to about 11:30 p.m. for an investigation, police said.

Williams was taken to Cook County Jail where he is scheduled for a bond hearing.