Man charged with soliciting teenage girl at Waukegan school bus stop

A man has been charged with soliciting a teenage girl as she waited for a school bus Tuesday morning in north suburban Waukegan.

Charles Reed, 34, approached the girl about 8 a.m. while she was waiting for her bus at Beach Road and Bertrand Lane, according to Waukegan police. He gave her his phone number and asked her to send him texts.

The girl and her family then notified police. The next day, an undercover investigator posed as a teenage girl and exchanged messages with Reed, the sheriff’s office said. Reed “sent a lewd image to the undercover officer and then requested to meet.”

Reed was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Bertrand Lane, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged with one count of solicitation of a child and is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 11.