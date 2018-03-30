Man charged with South Shore shooting

A man has been charged with a shooting Wednesday morning that left another man critically wounded in the South Shore neighborhood.

Roosevelt Love, 22, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder, according to Chicago Police.

Officers in the area heard as many as six gunshots just before 11 a.m. and found the 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his face and body in the 2800 block of East 76th Street, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Love, who lives in the same neighborhood, was arrested shortly after the shooting in the 7100 block of South Jeffery, police said. He was expected to appear in bond court on Friday.

A female who was also taken into custody after the shooting was later released without being charged, police said.