Police: Man stabbed 4 men, 1 fatally, outside Waukegan restaurant

A 24-year-old man was charged with stabbing four men, one of them fatally, during a fight early Saturday in a restaurant parking lot in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. to the “large fight” in the parking lot of La Canoa restaurant at 50 S. Green Bay Road and found four men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds, according to Waukegan police. They were all taken to hospitals for treatment.

Oscar R. Castaneda, 24, of Waukegan, was then pronounced dead, according to Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper. He died from extensive blood loss related to his stab wounds.

While officers were investigating the incident, a witness identified 23-year-old Jonathon Celis as the stabber, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Celis is being held at the Lake County Jail on $2 million bond, police said. His next court date was set for Thursday.