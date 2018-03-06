Man charged with stabbing at Norridge gas station

A man has been charged with stabbing another man last month at a gas station in northwest suburban Norridge.

Edgar Martinez, 40, stabbed another man shortly before 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at the BP gas station at 4401 N. Harlem Ave. in Norridge, according to Norridge Police Cmdr. Wayne Schober.

Martinez is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Schober said.

He is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail and his next court date was scheduled for Wednesday in Rolling Meadows, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim of the stabbing was treated at a hospital and has since been released, Schober said. He was expected to survive.