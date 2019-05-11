Man charged with stabbing Chicago police officer

A man is accused of stabbing a Chicago police officer during an arrest Friday on the Far South Side.

Damien Brooks, 43, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, according to Chicago police.

About 9:28 a.m., officers responded to reports of a battery in the 13200 block of South King Drive, police said. Brooks allegedly stabbed a Calumet District officer in the neck and arm when he tried to take him into custody.

The 27-year-old officer was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Brooks is scheduled to attend a bond hearing Saturday.

