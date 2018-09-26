Man charged with stabbing neighbor to death at South Chicago apartment

A 22-year-old man has been charged with fatally stabbing his neighbor during an argument in April at their South Chicago neighborhood apartment building.

Solomon Kinermon is charged with first-degree murder and was denied bail Wednesday during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Shortly before noon April 21, Kinermon and his neighbor, 37-year-old Dale Williams, were arguing at their apartment building in the 7900 block of South Crandon, according to Chicago police and prosecutors.

The argument began because Williams wouldn’t open the back gate for Kinermon to let him in, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Crone said in court. During the following argument in a building hallway, Williams moved toward Kinermon and Kinermon stabbed him twice. Williams then ran back to his apartment, where he collapsed and died.

A warrant was issued for Kinermon’s arrest on May 23 and he was taken into custody Monday.

His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 3.