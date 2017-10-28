Man charged with stabbing roommate to death in Roseland

A man has been charged with fatally stabbing his roommate Friday morning at their shared home in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 5 a.m., Robert Gant, 53, was arguing with 52-year-old Jerome Flagg at their home in the 100 block of West 115th Street when Flagg stabbed him multiple times, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Gant was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:45 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

Flagg was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, according to police. He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.