Man charged with stabbing woman before he was shot by CPD officers on South Side

A man has been charged with stabbing a woman inside a Gresham neighborhood home Saturday morning before he was shot and seriously wounded by Chicago Police.

Gregory McLemore, 61, is charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery, according to Chicago Police.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance about 5:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Ada and found McLemore stabbing the woman with a knife, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. The officers then shot him multiple times.

McLemore and the woman were both taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

McLemore remained hospitalized in police custody, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office records. His bail was set at $75,000 during a hearing on Sunday and his next court date was scheduled for Thursday.

Police body cameras captured the shooting, CPD Sgt. Rocco Alioto said. The officers will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days per CPD policy.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force.