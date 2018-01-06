Man charged with stabbing woman in Highland Park

A man has been charged with attempted murder and domestic battery for stabbing a woman Friday night in north suburban Highland Park.

Authorities were called at 10:15 p.m. about the stabbing at a home in the 1600 block of McGovern Avenue in Highland Park, according to a statement from Highland Park police.

They arrived to find a 42-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, who was taken in critical condition to Evanston Hospital, police said. Her condition has since been stabilized.

Multiple “juvenile witnesses” suffered minor injuries while trying to stop the suspect, 39-year-old Jose Gonzales, from leaving the home, police said. They did not require medical attention.

Gonzales was arrested in the area a short time later, police said. He and the victim know each other and the attack was not believed to be random.

Gonzales, who lives in the block where the stabbing occurred, was charged with one felony count each of attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery, according to police. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.

