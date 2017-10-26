Man charged with stealing guns from vehicle, threatening detectives

A northwest suburban man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly stealing firearms from vehicles he burglarized, then threatening detectives who questioned him about the incident.

Two vehicle burglary reports were received on Friday, Oct. 20, by Woodstock police, including one parked in the Applewood subdivision from which three shotguns and a pistol, along with other items, had been stolen, according to Woodstock police.

Treyveon Q. Ashley of Woodstock was “identified as a person of interest,” and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division found and spoke with him, police said. His statement was grounds to obtain a search warrant and the search of his home turned up two of the shotguns, police said.

The 21-year-old Ashley was charged with two felony counts each of burglary and possession of a stolen firearm, and one felony count of financial ID theft, police said. He also faces misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm without and FOID card, theft under $500, and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

And because he was uncooperative and made threats against detectives, he was also charged with three felony counts of threatening a public official, police said.

The same investigation had previously led to the arrest of 18-year-old Maurice C. Timberlake for allegedly firing shots that struck two homes in the 700 block of Barbary Lane at 3:28 a.m. Friday, police said. At least one bullet hit each of the homes, but no one was injured.

Timberlake was charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and burglary, police said. He also faces misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal trespass to a vehicle, possession of ammunition without an FOID card, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card, police said.

His arrest also led to the recovery of the third shotgun and the pistol stolen from the vehicle in Applewood, police said.

Both suspects are being held in the McHenry County Jail. Timberlake is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 13, and Ashley on Nov. 14, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.