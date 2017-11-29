Man charged with stealing packages from porches in Lansing

A 29-year-old man was charged with stealing UPS packages from porches Tuesday in south suburban Lansing.

Police responded about 12:30 p.m. to the 17900 block of Williams Street, where a witness reported a male following a UPS truck in a Volkswagen Touareg, and stealing packages off of porches after the delivery person left, according to Lansing police. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray jogging suit.

The Volkswagen was spotted parked down the street from a UPS truck in the area, police said. Officers spoke with the driver, who tried to walk away from the Volkswagen and gave several unsubstantiated reasons for why he was in the area.

Officers saw an opened package in the car with an address that corresponded to the theft, police said.

Lelan Cooper, of south suburban Calumet City, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, police said. Several other packages and items that did not belong to Cooper were found in his vehicle.

Officers recovered and returned additional packages belonging to theft victims in Lansing and the surrounding suburbs, police said.

Cooper was charged with felony theft and taken to the Cook County courthouse in Markham, police said. Court information for Cooper was not immediately available.