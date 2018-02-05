Man charged with strangling girlfriend at their Southwest Side home

A 32-year-old man who prosecutors say strangled his girlfriend Saturday night at their Southwest Side home had previously been reported for domestic battery by his girlfriend.

Tyrice Hunt called 911 about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and said his 29-year-old girlfriend, Tiara Shipp, was having trouble breathing at the home they shared in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said the two had been dating for about a year.

Responding paramedics and Chicago Police officers found Shipp lying on the floor of the one-bedroom apartment and she was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

Officers found the apartment in disarray with “obvious signs of a struggle,” prosecutors said. Couches had been pushed around and cooking grease was splashed about the apartment and on Shipp. Fresh scratches were also seen on Hunt’s chest and neck.

Hunt later told investigators that he had choked her at least twice, according to prosecutors. Shipp had filed a domestic battery report against Hunt in December.

On Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

He was arrested Saturday night and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Hunt was denied bail at a court appearance Monday afternoon and was scheduled to return to court Feb. 23.