Man charged with striking 68-year-old man with car in Logan Square

A man was charged with striking a pedestrian with a car last month in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Darien Lopez, 25, of the West Rogers Park neighborhood, was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Versa about 2:15 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 2100 block of North Central Park Avenue when he struck a 68-year-old man, according to Chicago Police. Lopez then drove off without helping the man, exchanging information or calling police.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he remained in serious condition on Monday morning, police said.

Following the crash, police released information about the car driven by Lopez, which had sustained damage on the windshield and hood and was marked with a sticker for the ride-hailing company Lyft.

On Tuesday, Lopez turned himself into the CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit, police said. He was charged with a felony count of failure to report an accident involving personal injury.

Information about his bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.