Man charged with trying to bring loaded gun onto plane at Midway

A loaded .38-caliber Ruger handgun was found in a carry-on bag March 19 at Midway International Airport. | TSA

An Indiana man was charged with trying to board a plane with a loaded gun Monday at Midway International Airport.

John Waltz, 52, was charged with a felony count of boarding an aircraft with a weapon, according to Chicago Police.

Waltz was being screened at a security checkpoint for a Las Vegas-bound flight when TSA agents found the .38-caliber Ruger handgun in his carry-on bag, police and the TSA said. The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber.

TSA agents then notified police, who arrested Waltz and took possession of the gun, authorities said.

Court information for Waltz, who lives in La Porte, Indiana, was not immediately available.