Man charged with trying to disarm officer while being arrested in Evanston

A man is facing four felony charges after police say he tried to disarm an officer while being arrested in Evanston.

Officers initially responded about 8:10 a.m. to a Chase Bank branch in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue, where a caller was worried three people sitting in a silver Hyundai Sonata were going to rob the bank, police said.

When officers approached the car, the driver sped off, police said. They later found the Hyundai crashed into a building in the 2400 block of Main Street. After a short foot chase, officers caught up with the driver, who tried to grab an officer’s gun while being arrested.

The officer used his Taser on the man and took him into custody, police said. A 46-year-old man and 32-year-old woman who were initially in the car weren’t inside when it crash, and they were released without charges.

Ryan MacNab, 28, was identified as the driver and was charged with one felony count of attempting to disarm a police officer and three felony counts of aggravated resisting arrest, police said.

MacNab, of Des Plaines, was ordered held without bail until his next court appearance on May 4.