Man charged with violent Logan Square carjacking in July

A man has been charged with a carjacking that left a woman with a broken arm over the summer in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Torino Williams, 43, is charged with a felony count of vehicular hijacking for the July 14 incident, according to a statement from Chicago police. Williams, who lives in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood, has also been known to go by the name “Trevino Williams.”

The 43-year-old woman was standing behind her vehicle about noon trying to pay for parking with her phone with Williams and another male suspect walked up, pushed her to the ground, took her keys from her purse and drove away in the vehicle, police said. She suffered a broken arm during the attack.

Williams and the other suspect later sold the vehicle on social media, according to police. The buyers reported the vehicle to police when they were unable to register it.

Detectives eventually identified Williams as one of the carjackers and he turned himself in on Tuesday at the Chicago Police Department Harrison District, 3151 W. Harrison St., police said. He was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Investigators were still looking for the second suspect.