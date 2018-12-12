A man has been charged with shooting another 18-year-old early Sunday in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 3:08 a.m., the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3700 block of West 56th Street when 18-year-old Guillermo Ibarra shot him, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his right arm, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The victim recognized Ibarra and identified him to investigators, police said. Ibarra was arrested at 3:14 a.m. and charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of using a firearm without a valid FOID card.

He was being held without bail at the Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for Dec. 17.

Guillermo Ibarra | Chicago police