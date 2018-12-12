Man charged with West Elsdon shooting

A man has been charged with shooting another 18-year-old early Sunday in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 3:08 a.m., the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3700 block of West 56th Street when 18-year-old Guillermo Ibarra shot him, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his right arm, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The victim recognized Ibarra and identified him to investigators, police said. Ibarra was arrested at 3:14 a.m. and charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of using a firearm without a valid FOID card.

He was being held without bail at the Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for Dec. 17.