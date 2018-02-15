Man charged with West Side killing also facing attempted murder charge

A man charged with a fatal shooting last summer in the West Garfield Park neighborhood is also facing a charge of attempted murder in another West Side shooting.

Demarcus Simmons, 20, is charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old Sydney Caldwell on July 26, 2017 in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Simmons appeared in court Thursday on the charge and was ordered held without bond.

Prosecutors said Simmons walked up to Caldwell’s car about 4:30 p.m. while he was parked in an alley off the 4700 block of West Maypole and fired multiple times at close range into the driver’s side of the vehicle.

When officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, Caldwell was bloody and slumped over the wheel of his car, prosecutors said. He was pronounced dead about a half hour later at Stroger Hospital.

Eight bullets were recovered from Caldwell’s body during his autopsy, prosecutors said. Witnesses identified Simmons as the shooter.

Simmons was already in custody on an attempted murder charge when he was charged with killing Caldwell.

In that case, Simmons is also facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm in a shooting that wounded a 26-year-old man on Aug. 23, 2017, according to authorities.

The 26-year-old was found shot by officers and paramedics about 8:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw, according to Chicago Police.

Witnesses described the vehicle used by the shooter, which was later spotted at Mount Sinai Hospital with four people inside, including Simmons, who was taken into custody, police said.