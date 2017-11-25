Man charged with Wicker Park robberies

A man was charged with robbing two people Friday in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Angel Haisler, 24, approached two males in the 1900 block of West Division, implied he had a weapon and demanded property, according to Chicago Police. The two victims complied, and Haisler ran off with their cellphones.

Officers later located Haisler, who was identified as the robbery suspect, police said. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Haisler, of the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood, appeared in bond court Saturday, where his bond was set at $100,000, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. His next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 1.