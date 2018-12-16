Man caught stealing delivery packages in Lakeview, prosecutors say

A man allegedly stole packages from the doorsteps of homes in Lakeview and was caught sorting through their contents, according to prosecutors.

Dennis L. Gordman, 65, was charged with theft after officers allegedly found him rummaging through the contents of packages in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Broadway, according to Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Groebner.

A citizen called police Saturday evening after allegedly noticing a man suspiciously opening packages and bagging their contents, Groebner said.

Cops arrived and inspected the packages, which were addressed to homes in the 600 block of Roscoe and 900 block of Cornelia, according to Groebner.

Gordman’s home address was listed in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Prosecutors said Gordman had an extensive criminal history, listing previous convictions for theft, burglary, residential burglary and retail theft. Gordman’s criminal history goes back to a 1978 armed robbery conviction.

Gordman’s attorney said he had no money to post for bail.

Judge Mary C. Marubio, citing the nonviolent nature of the alleged crime, ordered Gordman held on $2,500 bail at a hearing Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on the Southwest Side. If he posts bail, Gordman will be placed on electronic monitoring at his home.