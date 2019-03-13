Man claims to be ‘sovereign citizen’ during Aurora traffic stop: prosecutors

A man allegedly claimed to be a “sovereign citizen” when he was found with a bullet in his pocket during a traffic stop in west suburban Aurora.

Juan Martinez, 39, of Aurora, was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of ammunition by a felon, disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of resisting police, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Friday evening, Aurora police stopped Martinez’s vehicle for a traffic violation, prosecutors said. Martinez cracked his window and allegedly began shouting to officers that he is a “sovereign citizen,” that he does not recognize the U.S. government and that the law does not apply to him.

Martinez called 911 after refusing to give police his driver’s license and insurance, prosecutors said. More officers arrived and forcibly removed him from the vehicle.

Officers searched Martinez’s pockets and found a 9 mm bullet, which he was not allowed to have due to a prior felony conviction, prosecutors said.

Martinez was arrested and then released after posting a $1000 bail, prosecutors said. He is due again in court on March 14 at the Kane County Judicial Center.