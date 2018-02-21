Man climbs through bedroom window, sexually assaults woman

Police are looking for a man who broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her Tuesday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The woman was sleeping in her bed about 1:18 p.m. when an unknown man forced entry into her apartment through her bedroom window in the 2600 block of W. Pershing Ave., Chicago Police said.

The man forced the woman to perform oral sex on him, police said.

He also stole property from the woman’s apartment , police said.

The man was described as a 26-year-old, 6-foot black man weighing between 190 and 200 pounds with short black hair. He was wearing a red bandana over his mouth and nose, a long sleeve sweatshirt with red, blue and yellow sleeves and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.