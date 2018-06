Man comes out of alley, shoots man to death in Austin

A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 22-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Luna Avenue when a man about the same age came out of an alley, walked up to him, and shot him multiple times, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the chest, left thigh and buttocks, police said.

The shooter ran off in an unknown direction. Area North detectives were investigating.