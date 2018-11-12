Man commits sexual assault after breaking into Brighton Park home: police

Police were searching for a man wanted for a home invasion and sexual assault Sunday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., the man broke into the victim’s home in the 4300 block of South Richmond Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He hit and choked the victim to the point of unconsciousness before sexually assaulting the person.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 inches tall and between 200 and 250 pounds, police said. He had a full mustache and beard.

He was seen in a black shirt with “Security” printed on the front, black pants and a black patterned bandana.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.