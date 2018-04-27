Man convicted of attempted murder in Elgin home invasion

An Elgin man was convicted of two counts of attempted murder Wednesday for a 2012 home invasion in the northwestern suburb.

Jamie Zarate, 32, of Elgin, was the second person convicted of the June 23 beating that left a woman and her boyfriend seriously injured, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

About 3:20 a.m., Zarate kicked in the front door of a home with 30-year-old Modesto Rosales, who was the ex-boyfriend of the woman, prosecutors said. The men then beat the victims with their fists, a clothes iron, a computer monitor and a wooden chair.

The victims suffered serious injuries, including cuts, broken teeth and permanent scarring all over their bodies, prosecutors said. Part of the beating was witnessed by the woman’s and Rosales’ young son.

At the time of the attack, Zarate had been on parole for a 2006 murder conviction, prosecutors said. His sentencing date is June 7.

In 2013, Rosales was sentenced to 17 years in prison after he pled guilty to home invasion and aggravated battery for the same incident, prosecutors said.