Man crashed ambulance he stole after being kicked out of St. Bernard Hospital

The front of a stolen Chicago Fire Department ambulance was damaged after a man stole then crashed it outside St. Bernard Hospital. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man crashed a Chicago Fire Department ambulance that he stole early Tuesday after being kicked out of a South Side Englewood neighborhood hospital.

The 34-year-old was waiting to be treated for an injury just before 4 a.m. at St. Bernard Hospital at 326 W. 64th St. when he became impatient and disruptive, leading security to throw him out of the hospital, according to Chicago Police.

After being kicked out, he stole an ambulance and crashed it into a light pole a block away from the hospital before officers pulled him over, police said. He was still in the driver’s seat when officers arrested him.

He was taken back to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, police said. Charges are pending.