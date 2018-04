Man crashes car into house after being shot at in Burnside

A man crashed his car into a house after someone fired shots at him at 12:53 a.m. in the 600 block of East 88th Street. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man crashed his car into a house early Thursday after shots were fired at his car in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old man lost control of his vehicle when someone in another vehicle fired shots. He crashed into a house at 12:53 a.m. in the 600 block of East 88th Street, Chicago Police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No further information was immediately available.