Man crashes into CPD squad car during high-speed chase in Far South Side

A high-speed police chase in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side ended Wednesday night when the suspect crashed into a Chicago police squad car.

At 8:05 p.m., a 37-year-old man was driving his silver Volkswagen in the 13100 block of South Langley Avenue when he was pulled over for a traffic violation, according to Chicago police.

After running a name check, officers discovered he was wanted for questioning in an unrelated incident, police said. They asked him to step out of the car.

The man instead floored it and a police chase ensued for four to five blocks until he rammed into a squad car in the 13000 block of South Evans, police said. He then ran out the Volkswagen until officers caught up to him and arrested him.

No one was injured in the crash, and charges were pending early Thursday.

The man’s two children, a 5-year-old and 9-month-old boy, were also inside his car, according to a CPD source. As a precaution, they were taken to Roseland Community Hospital but were not injured.