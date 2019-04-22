Man in critical condition after drive-by in Fernwood

A drive-by attack left a man in critical condition Sunday in Fernwood on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., the 20-year-old was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing Audi, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday a few blocks away.

