Man in critical condition after Near West Side shooting
A 49-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Friday in the Near West Side.
The man was discovered in an alley in the 2200 block of West Montrose Street about 4:12 a.m. with an injury to the leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
Area North detectives are investigating.
A man was shot April 7 while riding in a car a few blocks away.