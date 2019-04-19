Man in critical condition after Near West Side shooting

A 49-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Friday in the Near West Side.

The man was discovered in an alley in the 2200 block of West Montrose Street about 4:12 a.m. with an injury to the leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.

A man was shot April 7 while riding in a car a few blocks away.

