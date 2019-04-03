Man, 50, in critical condition after South Shore shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man, 50, was walking about 2:38 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue when he was shot at by two people who hopped out of a minivan, Chicago police said. They fired several shots, striking the man in the abdomen before fleeing northbound on Essex.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

