Man critically hurt, firefighter injured in Rogers Park fire

A man was in critical condition and a firefighter was being treated for a leg injury after a fire Tuesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported about 7:40 a.m. at an apartment building in the 6600 block of North Sheridan Road, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

A 60-year-old man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, Chicago police said.

A firefighter suffered a lower-leg injury, Merritt said.

No one was displaced, authorities said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.