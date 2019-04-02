Man critically hurt, firefighter injured in Rogers Park fire
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A man was in critical condition and a firefighter was being treated for a leg injury after a fire Tuesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
The fire was reported about 7:40 a.m. at an apartment building in the 6600 block of North Sheridan Road, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
A 60-year-old man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, Chicago police said.
A firefighter suffered a lower-leg injury, Merritt said.
No one was displaced, authorities said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.